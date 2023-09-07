Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, one piece, season 2

One Piece S02 Could Stream "Between a Year and 18 Months" From Now

If Netflix renews One Piece, Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein & Becky Clements have promising news about the Season 2 production timeline.

Because the AMPTP hasn't quite wised up yet and done right by SAG-AFTRA & the WGA, Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece hasn't had the cast & writers available to promote the streaming series. But even with that disadvantage, the first season has blown past jaded expectations and scored big with viewers & critics alike. But just to be clear? Even though we wrote "first season," there actually hasn't been anything official from Netflix yet. Along with the streamer's normal 30-day wait period to see how a show performs (and the other algorithmic alchemy it engages in), there's also the huge matter of the ongoing strikes. But if there is a green light for a second season, Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and President Becky Clements had some good news to share regarding a post-strikes Season 2 timeline.

Speaking with Variety, Adelstein revealed that "We've got the scripts ready" for the second season – with the duo adding that a new season could be "ready to air" on streaming screens in a year once the post-strikes production gets underway. In fact, Clements adds that depending on when the new SAG-AFTRA and WGA deals are in place, it's quite feasible for Season 2 work to begin at the top of 2024. "Realistically, hopefully, a year away if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air," Clements added.

And here's a look at a Japanese dub of the official trailer with voices we're sure that you will recognize. That's because the original anime Straw Hat voice actors (Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata) are reprising their roles for the streaming series (news that we first learned about back in July):

Previously, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette, giving us a chance to see how the classic made the jump from ink to live-action. The streamer has never-before-seen interviews with the cast and the creative team (done well before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) discussing bringing Oda's iconic work in a brand new & exciting way, what went into finding the perfect cast, the impressive stunt coordination that we'll see this season, and much more.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation currently streaming – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing). Now, here's a listen to "Wealth Fame Power," the show's main theme from Billboard chart-topping artists, composers, songwriters, and music producers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher, "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher"):

