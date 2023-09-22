Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: jamie lee curtis, netflix, one piece, preview, season 2

One Piece Showrunner Big Fan of Seeing Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha

Jamie Lee Curtis is ready to lobby for Dr. Kureha is One Piece Season 2, but it looks like showrunner Matt Owens already has Curtis in mind.

The great news? We learned last week that Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece would be returning for a second season. The reality check? There's not a whole lot that can be done until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes get resolved by the AMPTP. But that doesn't mean that we can't have a little "hypothetical casting" fun – like having Jamie Lee Curtis join the streaming series adaptation in the role of Dr. Kureha. The elderly Drum Island doctor (called a "witch" by some) is also the mentor and adoptive mother of Tony Tony Chopper – who viewers will get to see in the second season. There's already a significant number of fans on social media who are more than willing to fight the good fight on Curtis' behalf – and in a recent Instagram post, Curtis made it clear that they're ready to lobby for the role, too. After the strikes, that is…

"Once the strike against the greed of the AMTPT is settled with a fair contract, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in [One Piece]," Curtis wrote in the caption of their post – along with a look at the character and a screencap of an article discussing the casting possibility. Well, based on what Showrunner Matt Owens had to say in response, it sounds like this could very well become a reality – after the strikes, of course. "Mommy dearest, that's why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let's talk!" Owens responded.

Here's a look at Curtis' post from earlier today (with Owens' response in the comments section) – followed by a look back at the announcement video from last week confirming that the streaming series would be sailing onto a second season:

And here's a look back at the final official trailer – as well as at a Japanese dub of the official trailer with voices we're sure that you will recognize. That's because the original anime Straw Hat voice actors (Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata) are reprising their roles for the streaming series (news that we first learned about back in July):

Previously, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette, giving us a chance to see how the classic made the jump from ink to live-action. The streamer has never-before-seen interviews with the cast and the creative team (done well before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) discussing bringing Oda's iconic work in a brand new & exciting way, what went into finding the perfect cast, the impressive stunt coordination that we'll see this season, and much more.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation currently streaming – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing). Now, here's a listen to "Wealth Fame Power," the show's main theme from Billboard chart-topping artists, composers, songwriters, and music producers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher, "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher"):

