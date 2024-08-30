Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, One Tree HIll

One Tree Hill Sequel Series Eyed by Netflix; Bush, Burton Returning

Report: Netflix is eyeing a One Tree Hill sequel series that sees Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton reprise their roles and executive produce.

It looks like fans may be getting a chance to revisit the universe of One Tree Hill, with reports that original series stars Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis) and Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) are set to reprise their roles and executive produce a sequel series stemming from writer/executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV. Deadline Hollywood is reporting from sources that negotiations are underway with Netflix, with Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles also on board as executive producers via their Chaos Machine production house and Emily Moss Wilson producing. In addition, it's being reported that Danneel Ackles is in talks to return as Rachel Scott.

The original series ran for nine seasons across The WB and The CW, with the long-running series also starring Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Galeotti, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner, Paul Johansson, and many others over the years. Reports are that the series would focus on Brooke and Peyton and the drama they now face as parents to teenagers – which means we can expect some modern topics mixed with classic concerns about love, life, fitting in, and being true to who you are. Currently, Bush and Burton are the only original cast members set to return – though, as is the case with Danneel Ackles, there has been outreach to other original cast members (though DH reports that Murray is not interested in returning). Original series creator and executive producer Mark Schwahn will not be involved in the project, the news of which comes seven years after Bush, Burton, and other female cast and crew members on the original series accused Schwahn of sexual harassment. WBTV and Netflix declined to comment on the initial reporting, and it's important to remember that all of this is currently still in the development stage – but for fans, it's a matter of so far, so good.

