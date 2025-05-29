Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building: Meryl Streep Returning for Season 5

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building posted a video of Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez announcing that Streep will be back for Season 5.

Though a lot of fans of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building were just working under the assumption that she would be returning, Gomez and Meryl Streep made it official earlier today. In a video released earlier today (which you can check out below), we see Gomez clarifying to Streep that Gomez was saying that Streep would be back for Season 5- not asking. As fun as that set-up is, leave it to Streep to give it that little something extra when she hits Gomez with a side glare. Streep will be seeing some new faces when she returns, including Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, The Consultant), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!, Key & Peele), Renée Zellweger (The Thing About Pam. Bidget Jones: Mad About the Boy), Logan Lerman (Hunters), and Beanie Feldstein (Impeachment: American Crime Story).

Here's a look at the video and Gomez and Streep making Streep's return official:

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez Pitched Mabel as Murderer

With a fifth season on the way, that means there's one more season where Mabel could be the killer… what's that? Yup, that was an idea that Gomez ran by the creative team at one point. "I did pitch that," Gomez shared during an interview at the Variety Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival in support of Emilia Pérez from September 2024. While she's not ready to give up hope quite yet, Gomez wasn't quite sure that Mabel's future includes murder. "I don't think it's going to work out, but who knows? You never know." Here's a look at a video clip from the interview where Gomez revealed that she made the pitch:

Selena Gomez says she pitched Mabel to be the killer in a future season of #OnlyMurdersintheBuilding: "You never know!" | Variety TIFF Studio pic.twitter.com/66rxOpEAd6 — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

During the fourth season of the hit Hulu series, our amateur podcasting crew finds itself wrestling with the shocking events at the end of the third season surrounding the murder of Charles' (Martin) stunt double & friend, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles – where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents.

Along with Gomez, Martin, Short, and Lynch, the fourth season also stars Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) as "Charles," Zach Galifianakis ("The Hangover" films, Between Two Ferns) as "Oliver," and Eva Longoria (Deadly Housewives, Flamin' Hot) as "Mabel." That's right, our trio gets to meet their on-screen counterparts. In addition, this season saw Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha joining the cast – with Meryl Streep returning as Loretta Durkin. Hailing from writers and series co-creators Martin and John Hoffman, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios) – and executive-produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

