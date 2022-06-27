Only Murders in the Building S02 E01/E02 Had Me At Erotic Art: Review

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is back with its' second season and attempts to answer the true riddle in Bunny's death as fingers point back at Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin). The two episodes that dropped on the streaming platform, signaling a weekly release, had a slightly slow start but that became insignificant once new mysteries and jokes began rolling in. Warning, some slight spoilers will be included below (nothing big, don't worry), but feel free to watch the episodes first before reading further.

The Arconia, filled with mysteries and hilarious egos, returns with new questions and even more secrets. Getting back into Oliver, Mabel, and Charles' world took a moment or two with some reminders as we stepped back into the story we've patiently waited for to return. Once things got going, they truly went for it and maintained a lot of the humor, inside jokes, and charm of the first season.

The first episode of season two for Only Murders in the Building began incorporating some new characters, personalities, and a moment that molded the three main characters as a unit as well as individuals. Hilarious and absurd moments continued from Mabel's incredible wit to Charles being awkward at gatherings, and even Oliver's oblivious moments and feeling compelled to always record. The first episode continued smoothly from where we left off, even if it felt a tad slow at times. The fun, comradery, and genuine flow and purpose found in some great mystery novels were present right from the beginning.

Only Murders in the Building continues to have fantastic writing in this second season, giving its characters some beautiful and often hilarious lines of dialogue that match them perfectly. I'm reminded of a quote from Barbara, Bunny's mother, as she tells Charles that for women "in order to be recognized, you have to disappear", which felt like an emotional gut punch but important nonetheless. I'll attempt to navigate some clues from these first two episodes and come out with a piece on theories using them before the next episode drops. For now, the series continues to improve upon itself in both story development and insanely fun characters. This is sure to be a fantastic second season for Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Hulu's Only Murders in the Building S02E01 & S02E02 continue to mold & evolve some already fantastic characters while developing a story that oozes fun and drama. Weaving in new characters and mysteries, these two episodes launch the new season into new territory and so far, it's thriving. Credits Network Hulu