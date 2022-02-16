Our Flag Means Death Sets Sail This March; Trailer, Key Art Released

In January, viewers were treated to the first official teaser for Academy Award-winner & multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and writer-showrunner David Jenkins' (People of Earth) Our Flag Means Death while learning that the series would be hitting HBO Max this March. Nearly a month later, we're getting to learn a lot more about the series via the release of the official trailer and key art for the upcoming Rhys Darby (Wrecked, "Jumanji" film franchise)-starring historical comedy series, with the latter waiting for you below and the former following closely behind (along with a look back at the series overview). HBO Max is releasing the first three episodes on Thursday, March 3. Following that, three more episodes will release on March 10th, followed by two episodes releasing on March 17 & the final two episodes set for March 24.

Joining Darby and Waititi on the series are Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, Saturday Night Live), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O'Neill (The Batman), Vico Ortiz (Vida), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), David Fane (Next Goal Wins, Bro'Town), Joel Fry (Cruella, In The Earth), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Army of Thieves), Matt Maher (Marriage Story, Captain Marvel), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Los Espookys), and Samba Schutte (Sunnyside, 9-1-1). Now here's a look at the official trailer for Our Flag Means Death, set to hit HBO Max on March 3rd:

The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

The series stars Darby as Stede Bonnet, whose real-life adventures will loosely serve as the basis for the series. A moderately wealthy landowner, Bonnet turned to the pirate life- traveling the Eastern Seaboard with his crew on the Revenge, capturing or burning other vessels. Along with executive producing and directing the pilot, Waititi will be tackling the role of history's most feared and revered pirate, Blackbeard. Nairn plays Wee John Feeney, while Foad is Lucius, and Kayo plays Oluwande. Meanwhile, Kinnear does double duty as Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton, while O'Neill is on board as Izzy, and Ortiz is set as Bonifacia. Bremner is on board as Buttons, while Fane portrays Fang. Fry is set for Frenchie, while Khan plays Ivan and Maher plays Black Pete.

"Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul and quite possibly insane," said Jenkins in a statement when the news was first released. "Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We're thrilled beyond measure he's decided to don the beard." Waititi is expected to film the pilot after wrapping production on Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. "A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO MAX, in a statement when Our Flag Means Death was first announced. "David and Taika's unique take on Bonnet's rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere."