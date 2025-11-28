Posted in: ABC, Current News, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: disney, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Our The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Sneak Peek

Check out our sneak peek at ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, with host Derek Hough and narrator Ginnifer Goodwin.

Article Summary The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular returns to ABC for its tenth festive season.

Derek Hough hosts and Ginnifer Goodwin narrates with celebrations from Disney’s top resorts worldwide.

Star-studded performances include Aloe Blacc, Good Charlotte, Coco Jones, Lady A, and more.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and exclusive clips of the upcoming holiday special event.

ABC is ready to hit the holidays hard beginning this Monday, December 1st (from 8-10 pm ET/PT), with The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular returning for its tenth season. Hosted by Derek Hough and narrated by Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2), the holiday tradition will feature new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. We're going to have our comprehensive preview coming your way on Monday, but we thought you might want to check out some behind-the-scenes action and some sneak peek clips at what's to come.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Sneak Peek

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular": The 10th annual seasonal celebration will feature new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

Performances include: Derek Hough – "We Need a Little Christmas" and "December"

Aloe Blacc — "This Christmas"

Good Charlotte — "Fairytale of New York"

Coco Jones — "Silent Night"

Lady A – "Wonderful Christmastime"

Mariah the Scientist — "Santa Baby"

Bebe Rexha — "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Nicole Scherzinger — "O Holy Night"

Gwen Stefani — "Shake The Snow Globe"

Iam Tongi — "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride"

Trisha Yearwood — "My Favorite Things"

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus, and Ashley Edens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!