Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, john romita jr, paolo rivera

John Romita Jr's Cover Returns To Amazing Spider-Man #1000

John Romita Jr and Paolo Rivera's cover returns to Amazing Spider-Man #1000

First, it was one of the main planned covers for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, drawn by John Romita Jr and then painted by Paolo Rivera. And then… it wasn't.

Bleeding Cool has had it confirmed from the highest echelons that the cover had been pulled by Marvel Comics' editorial and removed from the Penguin Random House listings for the issue, replaced by the following cover by Pepe Larraz.

The original cover was intended to show Spider-Man from a pedestrian's perspective, looking up and seeing him being pulled by the elasticity of his webbing at high speed, hit by the G-forces of inertia, momentum, and acceleration, warping his body out of shape. That is not exactly how it came across online and was widely mocked for showing Spider-Man, well, shrugging. As if it were "one thousand issues? Really? Who cares?" Some of that may have come from the painting's realistic take on John Romita's kinetic original pencils…

And what happens? Now people who liked the cover are complaining that it's been pulled. Especially Mathias Fourrier, also known as Jim Dandy, who had already created a "homage" cover for his comic book Cyber Action Ninja: Robocat.

But don't despair, Mathias! It seems that Marvel Comics has relented again. The cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will be published, no longer as a variant but rather as the main cover. And the Penguin Random House listings for Marvel will be updated once again on Monday to reflect this, unless, of course, they change it again.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT,

J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE! (W)

PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., STUART IMMONEN & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • WEBHEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION SPIDER-MAN 1967 WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

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