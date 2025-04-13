Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, YOLO: Rainbow Trinity

Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E06, Oh My God…Yes! S01E07 Previews

Check out our previews of Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E06 and Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E07.

What better way to wrap up the weekend than with a double dose of Adult Swim animated goodness? That's what's on tap tonight with Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity and series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances. Waiting for you below are previews for Sarah and Rachel's mysterious trip to Tasmania S03E06: "Our Lovely Jubbly, Wovley, Bubbly, Zubbly, Lovely, Bubbly Wubbly Tasmania :P," while someone's obsession with buttons could be a serious issue in S01E07: "Or I'll Give You Something to Cry About."

Adult Swim – YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Preview

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E06: "Our Lovely Jubbly, Wovley, Bubbly, Zubbly, Lovely, Bubbly Wubbly Tasmania :P" – A day at the beach spirals into chaos when Sarah and Rachel are caught in a rip tide and wash up on the mysterious island of Tasmania; they're welcomed by a group of Tasmanian residents who bestow upon them a task to please the Tasmanian god.

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances Preview

The quarter-hour adult animated comedy follows three women – Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi – who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. "The series is ripe with unconventional characters, and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist," shared Williams. "The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd, but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition."

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E07: "Or I'll Give You Something to Cry About" – Though it doesn't appear that an official overview was released, here's a look at the early preview that was released:

