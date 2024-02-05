Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, prequel, preview, starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Begins Production; Lead Cast Revealed

Production on Outlander: Blood of My Blood is underway - with Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield & Jeremy Irvine leading the cast.

Article Summary Outlander: Blood of My Blood production kicks off with new lead cast.

Stars Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield & Jeremy Irvine join the prequel.

The series delves into Jamie & Claire's parents' epic love stories.

Matthew B. Roberts helms prequel with Gabaldon as consulting producer.

In January 2023, fans of STARZ's Caitríona Balfe & Sam Heughan-starring Outlander learned that an end and a beginning were on the way. While the original series would be ending its run with eight seasons (with Season 8 expected to start production later this year) and the remainder of Season 7 set to debut later this year, the show's universe would be expanding with the 10-episode prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Now – a little more than a year later – STARZ has announced that production is officially underway. In addition, Harriet Slater (Pennyworth, Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Flowers and Honey), Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance, We Hunt Together), and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) are set to lead the cast.

The prequel series will explore the lives and relationships of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy), as well as the origin story of Claire's (Balfe) parents, Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England.

"We're thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods, and we're so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie," shared Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner & writer. Roberts is set to executive produce alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Story Mining & Supply Company – with bestselling author Diana Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

