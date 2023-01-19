Outlander Ending with Season 8; "Blood of My Blood" Prequel Greenlit STARZ confirmed that Outlander will be ending with a 10-episode eighth season, with prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood greenlit.

Some huge news for Outlander fans this morning, with STARZ announcing that the popular series adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's novels will be coming to an end with a 10-episode eighth season. But as one door closes, another opens… onto the 10-episode prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which was also announced today. With Outlander showrunner & EP Matthew B. Roberts tapped to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner, the series is set to focus on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce the prequel along with Maril Davis. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, with Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, with STARZ's Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, overseeing the project on behalf of the cabler.

"'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," said Roberts in a statement. He continues, "the title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the 'Outlander' universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans." Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released confirming the news:

STARZ's Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan as "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton as "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin as "Roger MacKenzie," John Bell as "Young Ian," David Berry as "Lord John Grey," Caitlin O'Ryan as "Lizzie Beardsley," Paul Gorman as "Josiah Beardsley" and "Keziah Beardsley," and newcomers Charles Vandervaart as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips as "Denzell Hunter." Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on the series, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Posted in: Preview, Starz, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Outlander, preview, starz, teaser