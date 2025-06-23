Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Renewed; Season 2 Production Underway

STARZ gave a Season 2 green light to Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Outlander: Blood of My Blood, with production underway today.

Focusing on two new couples who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time, STARZ's highly anticipated prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood runs from the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland – with two fated love stories looking to defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, while intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways. Whatever fate has in store for our lead couples – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) – it's clearly going to take more than one season to tell their tales properly. STARZ took care of that matter earlier today, announcing that a second season had been given a green light, with production kicking off today in Scotland.

"The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' has been extraordinary and we're thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season Two," shared Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, "Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer." Kathryn Busby, President of Programming, STARZ, added, "The world of 'Outlander' has captivated audiences with its sweeping storytelling and unforgettable characters. With 'Blood of my Blood,' we've expanded the universe in a way that honors the original, while charting bold new territory. Fans—longtime and new—will be drawn to the powerful love stories at the heart of this next chapter, and we're proud to continue building on the franchise's legacy with Matt and our longtime partners at Sony, who have worked tirelessly to make 'Outlander' the global phenomenon it has become."

In the teaser above and image gallery below, viewers have a chance to preview the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition, the cast of characters for the spinoff prequel include Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Ellen's siblings, Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford), and Jocasta Cameron (Sadhbh Malin), as well as legal advisor, Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian's father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran). Here's a selection of preview images that were previously released, with the series set to premiere on Friday, August 8th (on the STARZ app, and on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms), with new episodes on Fridays.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both Outlander and the "Blood of My Blood" series, with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg serving as executive producers on both as well. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television and will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada. The "Outlander" television universe is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

