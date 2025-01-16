Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Set for Summer 2025: Teaser, Images

Set to debut on STARZ in Summer 2025, here's a teaser and new image gallery for the upcoming prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

With this week bringing the seventh season finale of STARZ's Outlander (and with a final, ten-episode eighth season on the horizon), the spotlight shifted to what the future holds – or, in this case, the past. Set for Summer 2025, the highly-anticipated prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood focuses on two new couples who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.

In the teaser above and preview images below, viewers have a chance to preview the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition, the cast of characters for the spinoff prequel include Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Ellen's siblings, Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford), and Jocasta Cameron (Sadhbh Malin), as well as legal advisor, Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian's father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran).

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both Outlander and the "Blood of My Blood" series, with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg serving as executive producers on both as well. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Tall Ship Productions, No Fooling Productions Inc., Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television and will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada. The "Outlander" television universe is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

