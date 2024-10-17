Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, Starz, TV | Tagged: NYCC, Outlander

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Official Trailer Warns of Stormy Times Ahead

Returning November 22, STARZ released an official trailer and poster for Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starring Outlander Season 7 Part 2.

With an eighth and final season on the horizon and prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood on the way, STARZ used the occasion of this weekend's New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) to drop an official trailer and key art poster for Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring Outlander Season 7 Part 2. While we don't want to spoil what you're about to see, it seems like the Frasers are going to have more than their fill of storms to battle through…

Here's how it works. The series returns on Friday, November 22, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, the series will debut on STARZ on Friday, November 22, at 8 pm ET/PT in the U.S. From there, new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms – and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT. Now, here's a look at the official trailer and overview for Season 7 Part 2:

Coming off the first half of Outlander Season 7, we find Claire, Jamie and Young Ian leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

STARZ's Outlander features Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce. Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company (in association with Sony Pictures Television), the series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide (with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list).

