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Bleeding Cool's Tiny San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, First Draft
Bleeding Cool's Very Small SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List... a First Draft. Send in all your evening events to add to the list!
San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in just over a month. As ever, Bleeding Cool is putting together an SDCC Party List for 2026… and here's the first early stab at a draft. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Instagram, Sidequesting, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…
San Diego Tuesday, 21st of July
- Shredding the Multiverse Music from Cobra Kai, The Penguin, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and more
A collision of cinematic rock as the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino (The Penguin, Muppet Mayhem & beyond) collide with the electrifying guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg (Cobra Kai). UC San Diego, La Jolla,
San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July
- Ready Party One, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 8pm-1:30am, Flux Capacitors and Smashing 90s performing, $30 to $75.
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- Up Close: A Conversation with Brad Bird & Michael Giacchino, UC San Diego Artpower, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln, La Jolla, $65 for adults, or $35 for ages 2-18.
- Doug Loves Movies San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Podcast recording, American Comedy Club, 818 B 6th Ave 8pm., $24
- Addams Family Cosplay Meetup, Army of Addams, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 6pm
San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July
- Lunar Distribution Comic Book Retailer Meet-And-Greet, The Whiskey House, 420 Third Ave, free to two representatives per active comic book store whose account is in good standing with Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided, and possibly some of these retailer-exclusive covers as well.
- Comic Art Summit, Harbor Club, 100 E Harbor Dr 6pm-10pm $100
Presented by Hell Destroyer Comics & More Great Art, Collector's Summit, Nostalgix, Red Hood Comics & Heritage Auctions, Dave Dorman, Jim Mahfood, Sozomaika, Suspiria Vilchez, Katya, Stuart Sayger, Felix Leon, and Dan Quintana. First 80 attendees will receive a gift bag featuring a signed Dan Quintana print, a commemorative drinking glass, and other surprises.
- Mark Ellis & Jenn Sterger: Pop Culture Comedy, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door Comedy Club, 2nd Floor, 750 Sixth Avenue, 7-8.30pm, $28.52
- 9th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, 8pm, $30. A night of storytelling, art, and innovation. Explore the worlds imagined by Black creators, meet visionary artists, and immerse yourself in the future we co-create together
- Sketch & Scratch, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street with pop-ups, artist events, and community mixers. Free, 7pm-Midnight
- Doctor Who Quiz Night, hosted by Sandro Monetti, Shakespeare Pub, 3701 India St, 7pm-9pm
- Indigi-Con 2026, celebration of Indigenous comics, art, and storytelling, UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market Street 3-9pm,
- Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, 8pm, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
- The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Celebration of Life Concert, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave. Music from Knights of Unicron, with Stan Bush, Vince DiCola, Britta Phillips, and Cold Slither, 7pm, $53.50
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- San Diego Twisted Trivia, Pali Wine Co. 2130 India Street, 7-9pm
San Diego Friday, 24th of July
- Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzhouse with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 7pm show
- Comics On With Jay & Silent Bob with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 9pm show
- Witty Titties Takes Comic-Con with Genesis Sol and Jenn Sterger, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door Comedy Club, 2nd Floor, 750 Sixth Avenue, 7-8.30pm, $28.52
- Fictional Roast: Super Mario Bros, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 709 Sixth Avenue 3rd Floor with Jenn Sterger, Anyi Malik, Eddie Furth, Ryan Pigg and more. $28.52,
- Funko Fundays: Quest for the Grail, Gallagher Square at Petco Park, 840 K St, San Diego, 7pm, $236.26
- Strange & Supernatural Soiree, The Gaslamp Museum, Davis Horton-House, 410 Island Ave, 6-9pm, $30
- Meet And Greet/Signing, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street Free, 8pm-Midnight
- Mosh Eisley 2026, Star Wars-themed emo/punk party, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm, $62
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
San Diego Saturday, 25th of July
- Diary of a Man Child with Jason Mewes, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 7pm show
- Hollywood Babble On with Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53, 9pm show
- Mixer With Guests, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street Free, 7pm-Midnight
- SDCC Block Party: Rock the Block with Thrilljoy, InterContinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Ct, 6pm-11pm. $165
- 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
- The Sandlot & Q&A with Patrick Renna, Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, with Hamilton "Ham" Porter actor Patrick Renna, 7pm, $50–$93
- Virtual Cantina Meet-Up, Ace Porter Bar, Omni Hotel, 675 L St, 7pm.
- One More Time Presents Comic Tron – Comic Con After Party, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm, $20
- San Diego Anime Rave, Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St, 9pm, $27.60,
- Turtles by the Beach, Comics & Cocktails, signing with Turtles creators, Ben Bishop, Ciro Nieli, Tom Waltz, 3-8pm, Free
San Diego Sunday, 26th of July
- The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: Christmas in July, 6:30–9:30pm, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, 655 4th Ave, $95
- Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit.