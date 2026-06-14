Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

Bleeding Cool's Tiny San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, First Draft

Bleeding Cool's Very Small SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List... a First Draft. Send in all your evening events to add to the list!

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in just over a month. As ever, Bleeding Cool is putting together an SDCC Party List for 2026… and here's the first early stab at a draft. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Instagram, Sidequesting, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…

San Diego Tuesday, 21st of July

Shredding the Multiverse Music from Cobra Kai, The Penguin, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and more

A collision of cinematic rock as the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino (The Penguin, Muppet Mayhem & beyond) collide with the electrifying guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg (Cobra Kai). UC San Diego, La Jolla,

San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July

San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July

San Diego Friday, 24th of July

San Diego Saturday, 25th of July

San Diego Sunday, 26th of July

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!