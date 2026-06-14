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Bleeding Cool's Tiny San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, First Draft

Bleeding Cool's Very Small SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List... a First Draft. Send in all your evening events to add to the list!

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San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in just over a month. As ever, Bleeding Cool is putting together an SDCC Party List for 2026… and here's the first early stab at a draft. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Instagram, SidequestingThe Wrap, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com and put SDCC in the title…

San Diego Tuesday, 21st of July

Bleeding Cool's Very Small San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List – First Draft
Shredding the Multiverse
  • Shredding the Multiverse Music from Cobra Kai, The Penguin, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and more
    A collision of cinematic rock as the iconic scores of Mick Giacchino (The Penguin, Muppet Mayhem & beyond) collide with the electrifying guitar-driven anthems of Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg (Cobra Kai). UC San Diego, La Jolla,

San Diego Wednesday, 22nd of July

Bleeding Cool's Very Small San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List – First Draft
Ready Party One

San Diego Thursday, 23rd of July

Bleeding Cool's Very Small San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List – First Draft
Comic Art Summit,
  • Lunar Distribution Comic Book Retailer Meet-And-Greet, The Whiskey House, 420 Third Ave, free to two representatives per active comic book store whose account is in good standing with Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided, and possibly some of these retailer-exclusive covers as well.
  • Comic Art Summit, Harbor Club, 100 E Harbor Dr 6pm-10pm $100
    Presented by  Hell Destroyer Comics & More Great Art, Collector's Summit, Nostalgix, Red Hood Comics & Heritage Auctions, Dave Dorman, Jim Mahfood, Sozomaika, Suspiria Vilchez, Katya, Stuart Sayger, Felix Leon, and Dan Quintana. First 80 attendees will receive a gift bag featuring a signed Dan Quintana print, a commemorative drinking glass, and other surprises.
  • Mark Ellis & Jenn Sterger: Pop Culture Comedy, National Lampoon: The Yellow Door Comedy Club, 2nd Floor, 750 Sixth Avenue, 7-8.30pm, $28.52
  • 9th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, 8pm, $30. A night of storytelling, art, and innovation. Explore the worlds imagined by Black creators, meet visionary artists, and immerse yourself in the future we co-create together
  • Sketch & Scratch, Lumpia Con, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F Street with pop-ups, artist events, and community mixers. Free, 7pm-Midnight
  • Doctor Who Quiz Night, hosted by Sandro Monetti, Shakespeare Pub, 3701 India St, 7pm-9pm
  • Indigi-Con 2026, celebration of Indigenous comics, art, and storytelling, UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market Street 3-9pm,
  • Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith  and Marc Bernardin, 8pm, American Comedy Co. 818 Sixth Avenue, $53
  • 8th Annual Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026, TORO 672 Fifth Avenue, 8pm, $13.48
  • The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Celebration of Life Concert, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave. Music from Knights of Unicron, with Stan Bush, Vince DiCola, Britta Phillips, and Cold Slither, 7pm, $53.50
  • Candy Land Cafe, Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Hwy with Mr. Mint's Peppermint Forest, King Kandy's Castle, Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains, 3pm until 10:15pm. $24.50 per person, 90-minute seating, $10 in food credit, and $5 in merch credit
  • San Diego Twisted Trivia, Pali Wine Co. 2130 India Street, 7-9pm

San Diego Friday, 24th of July

Bleeding Cool's Very Small San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List – First Draft
Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith  and Marc Bernardin

 

San Diego Saturday, 25th of July

Bleeding Cool's Tiny San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, First Draft

San Diego Sunday, 26th of July

Bleeding Cool's Very Small San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List – First Draft
The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: Christmas in July

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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