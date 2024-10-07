Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: animation, over the garden wall

Over the Garden Wall 10th Anniversary Tribute Short Set for Nov. 3rd

Cartoon Network, Patrick McHale, and Aardman Animations announced a 10th-anniversary stop-motion Over the Garden Wall short for November 3rd.

If you're a fan of Patrick McHale's beloved Over the Garden Wall, then you're really going to like what Cartoon Network had to share earlier today. With this November 3rd marking the ten-year anniversary of the animated miniseries' debut, Cartoon Network, McHale, and animation studio Aardman Animations (Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep) are teaming up for a two-minute stop-motion animated short as a gift for the fans – and it will be hitting screens via YouTube and social media. "Back into the Unknown Our #OvertheGardenWall anniversary gift — a two-minute stop motion animated short in collaboration with [Patrick McHale] and [Aardman Animations]. Coming Nov 3 to Youtube/social."

The voice cast for Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall included Elijah Wood as Wirt, Collin Dean as Greg, Melanie Lynskey as Beatrice, Christopher Lloyd as the Woodsman, Jack Jones as Greg's Frog, and Samuel Ramey as the Beast. In addition, John Cleese, Tim Curry, Chris Isaak, Shirley Jones, Thomas Lennon, Jenna Ortega, Bebe Neuwirth, and others lent their voices to the cast. The animated series would go on to win an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Nick Cross). Here's a look at the announcement post that went out earlier today – followed by what McHale and Aardman had to share about the upcoming animated tribute:

New 2-minute Over the Garden Wall short is coming Nov 3rd! In stop-motion! It's pretty beautiful, i think, and i hope people like it. Follow @cartoonnetwork & @aardman for more info and posts along the way. https://t.co/1fuYohf1fu — Patrick McHale (@Patrick_McHale) October 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

