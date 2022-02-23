Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Set for April; Teaser Finds Ruth Deadly Serious

Fans of Netflix's Jason Bateman & Laura Linney-starring Ozark who binged the first part of the series fourth and final chapter were probably expecting to have to wait until summer to learn what fate has in store for the Byrdes. Earlier today, they learned that wait might not be as long as they expected. With the release of a date announcement video showing that Julia Garner's Ruth is in no mood anymore for anyone's bulls**t. Uh-oh. With seven episodes remaining, viewers can mark down April 29, 2022, down on their calendars to find out if these Byrdes are gonna fly or have their wings clipped.

"I always want closure," said showrunner Chris Mundy in a recent interview with THR about the final episodes. "I don't want to feel messed with. I want to feel like, 'OK, that was the end.' So, hopefully, people will feel closure by the end — whether they like it or not, I don't know. In terms of tone, we're going deeper into the family and their bonds. Is family the ultimate bond? Is friendship? Is marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody? We're going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth." Now here's a look at the official date announcement video released earlier today confirming the series' final run will premiere this April:

Joining Bateman, Linney & Garner are Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde, Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore, and Lisa Emery as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell. Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley, Charmed) and Damian Young (The Trial of Chicago 7, Homeland) have been upped to series regulars this season. Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks, True Detective), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, Tommy), Bruce Davison (X-Men, Longtime Companion), Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South), Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist, El baile de los 41), Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent, Ripper Street), and Ali Stroker (Glee Project) have joined the cast.