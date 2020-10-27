Pacific Rim: The Black Begs the Question: Where Did the Jaegers Go?

On Monday evening, Netflix went "ultra plus" with its anime festival live stream with a tidal wave of new project announcements, updates, teasers, and more. On the original content side, viewers learned that Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure, Thermae Romae Novae, High-Rise Invasion, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and The Way of the Househusband would be joining the streaming service's catalog of titles. In addition, Netflix also offered updates on 11 previously-announced projects- including RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, EDEN, Godzilla Singular Point, Transformers: War for the Cybertron Trilogy, B: The Beginning Succession, and more. That "more" included first-look images from Pacific Rim: The Black, showing teens Taylor and Hayley getting into Kaiju-fighting mode as well as an example of what they'll be fighting in a series set in the film franchise world. But now, Jaegers are nothing but a memory while Kaiju have overrun Australia- with the world close behind.

Pacific Rim: The Black – There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

"In just four short years since launching our creative team in Tokyo, Netflix has expanded the reach and overall audience of anime – a category conventionally seen as niche. Given the success of shows such as 'Seven Deadly Sins' and 'Baki,' we are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world," said Taiki Sakurai, Chief Producer, Anime, Netflix. "To do so, we will continue to invest in new talent, and promote diversity from within. We're excited to announce welcoming Anand Varna, our second Gobelins Fellowship student to our Creative team through our successful multi-year program with the French institution."