Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan Looking Forward to Pamela Anderson Doc

As much of a commentary as the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy is on voyeurism, at least one of its stars in Sebastian Stan is looking forward to hearing the official story as Pamela Anderson announced her own upcoming autobiographical documentary for Netflix. Stan played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee while Lily James played the Baywatch star in the Hulu series about the events surrounding the infamous stolen sex tape. While promoting his latest film Fresh, Variety caught up with the Falcon & Winter Soldier star about his thoughts on the project.

"I think it's great," Stan said. "I'm feeling grateful and hopeful that the show inspired further conversation and another deeper look that it deserves, so I look forward to seeing it." The logline for Anderson's yet-to-be-titled project reads "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey." Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram story emphasizing the phrase, "The real story," as did her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee.

Directed by Ryan White, the documentary will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals. He will produce the project with Jessica Hargrave under the Tripod Media banner with Julia Nottingham for Dorothy St Pictures and Lee. Josh Braun will serve as executive producer. The final episode of Pam & Tommy, which also stars Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, Pepi Sonuga, and Taylor Schilling, streams on March 9th. Directed by Mimi Cave and written by Lauryn Kahn, Fresh also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs, Andrea Bang, and Dayo Okeniyi and is available to stream on Hulu.