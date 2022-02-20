Pam & Tommy Subject of TNT Docuseries Rich & Shameless Premiere Ep

Hulu's Sebastian Stan (Tommy Lee) and Lily James (Pamela Anderson)-starring limited series Pam & Tommy offers viewers a dramatized look at the theft, release, and exploitation of their private sex tape in the early internet days of the 90s. But now TNT is giving those viewers a chance to learn about the realities of the case with the new docuseries episode Rich & Shameless: The Crime Against Pam & Tommy. Premiering this weekend, the episode looks at the truth behind the scandal through never-before-told stories, never-before-seen footage, and exclusive interviews, focusing on the unfair treatment Anderson received during that time- and long after.

From TNT and Raw (Three Identical Strangers and Don't F**k with Cats), comes Rich & Shameless, a seven-part series of films that tell the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills, and miseries that accompany the kind of wealth that few people can ever understand. Using a combination of powerful interviews, unique archives, and atmospheric visuals, the series goes behind the public façade to reveal the dangers of great prosperity. Rich and Shameless will also spotlight the untold story of the darkness at the heart of the "Girls Gone Wild" phenomenon, the mysterious death of crypto-millionaire & suspected con artist Gerald Cotten, Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman and her involvement in a nefarious sex cult, the unlikely battle between Martin Shkreli and The Wu-Tang Clan, the disappearance of NBA great Bison Dele (formerly Brian Williams), and fashion mogul Peter Nygard's quest for eternal youth. Now here's a look at the trailer, overview, and preview clips for TNT's Rich & Shameless: The Crime Against Pam & Tommy:

TNT's sneak episode focuses on actress/model Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee with never-before-told stories of the theft, release and exploitation of the most famous sex tape in history – revealed for the first time by the people involved. Among the exclusive interviews are Amanda Chicago Lewis, an investigative journalist and writer of the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy"; Helen White, daughter of Milton Ingley, a low-budget porn baron who first sold the infamous tape; Cort St. George, an internet entrepreneur involved in publicizing the tape and Guerin Swing, a close friend of the pair who offers a unique insight into the couple's mindset at the time of the scandal.