Pam & Tommy: "America's Ass" Chris Evans Almost Lee's "Crüe Member"

For a limited series filled with award-worthy & memorable performances, Hulu's Sebastian Stan (Tommy Lee) & Lily James (Pamela Anderson)-starring Pam & Tommy has one performance, in particular, that might just stand head and shoulders above the rest. Of course, we're talking about Jason Mantzoukas as the voice of Lee's Penis during a very important face-to-head (?!) discussion about Lee's feelings for Anderson. Previously, we discussed how the scene was pulled from Lee's autobiography (you can check that out here) and not created for the series. But what we didn't know is that "America's Ass" (as he became known on social media) Chris Evans ("Captain America"/"Avengers" franchises) was being considered by executive producer & series co-star Seth Rogen to voice Lee's member. Rogen addressed the matter with Jimmy Kimmel during a recent visit to Kimmel's ABC late-night talk show. And the only thing that could make it better? Evans responded…

Here's a look at the clip from Kimmel's late-night talk show where Rogen reveals that he was pushing hard for Evans to take on the coveted role:

And here's a look at Evans's response to hearing the news (with Rogen promising/threatening "next time" in the thread):

In the late-night interview, Rogen also talks about dressing up for Valentine's Day, the posters he had on his wall growing up, being tickled by the name Sylvester Stallone, starring in a Super Bowl commercial with the ageless Paul Rudd, watching the game at his father-in-law's house, being terrible at dating, the time he cried at dinner with a girl he was seeing, his disdain for his mother's tweets about sex, and (of course) more about his time working on Pam & Tommy.

Now here's a look at the promo & episode overview for next week's finale, "Pamela in Wonderland"

Pam & Tommy Episode 6 "Pamela in Wonderland": During a grueling deposition, Pam is pushed to the emotional brink.

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky, Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky, and Jason Mantzoukas as Lee's Penis (yup). Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape, and the impact it would have on pop culture and the entertainment industry for years to come.