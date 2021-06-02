Pam & Tommy: Step Aside, Stan- Lily James Has Some New Looks to Share

Another day, another look at Lily James (as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson), and Sebastian Stan (as Mötley Crüe band member Tommy Lee) in Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy. We mentioned last time how between the preview images and what editor Tatiana S. Riegel (Cruella) and director Craig Gillespie (Cruella) have had to say about it, the limited event series is sitting pretty at the top of our pop culture radars. Between this and the upcoming series on boxing champ Mike Tyson, maybe this might be Hulu's "thing"- dramatic modern pop history re-enactment series. And the hits just keep on rolling, with James taking to Instagram Stories to prove that Stan's not the only one who can have a little social media fun- and the following images of James in full-on Pamela Anderson mode continue to blow our mind. Someone line up the Emmys for the make-up, hair, and costuming teams now, please?

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, and Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Now here's a look at Rogen sharing his timely fashion sense:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam & Tommy (@pamandtommyonhulu)

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.

