Paper Girls: Graphic Novel Adapt Gets Series Order from Amazon

We had a feeling that things were looking good for the series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls when co-showrunner Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) took to Twitter to introduce us to the new cord for his glasses- which were sitting on top of a daily room notes binder for the series. On Thursday, Amazon Prime made it official by announcing that Paper Girls has been ordered to series. Stephany Folsom (co-writer, Toy Story 4) penned the adaptation and will serve as ch-showrunner alongside Cantwell, and Christopher C. Rogers. Stemming from Legendary Television and Plan B (12 Years A Slave, Moonlight), the series will also have Vaughan and Chiang executive-producing.

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn't be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life," said Folsom, Cantwell, and Rogers. "This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

In Amazon Studios' Paper Girls, four young girls, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future- they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. An emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic.

"We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian's beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters," added Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff's graphic novels to life."