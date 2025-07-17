Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: nick offerman, parks and recreation

Parks and Recreation: Ron Swanson Would "Despise" Trump: Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman (Sovereign) reminds fans why his Parks and Recreation character, Ron Swanson, would never support Donald Trump or MAGA.

There's no secret that Nick Offerman is no fan of President Donald Trump and is frankly sick of MAGA painting his biggest signature character in Parks and Recreation as a Trump supporter. While he wasn't making that clear time and again on interviews, social media, and his latest appearance on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, The Great North and Smurfs star spoke with Indiewire to speak in depth about his growing pet peeve about Ron's values and why they don't align with MAGA.

Parks and Recreation Star Nick Offerman Breaks Down Why Ron Swanson isn't a Trump Fan

"Dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would've voted for Trump. And I don't deign to answer myself," the Sovereign star said. "I take it to Mike Schur, the main creator of Ron, and he said, 'Swanson would've despised Trump, because Ron loved capitalism. And Trump made the stupidest move you could make as a capitalist, which is to go into public service.'" Offerman is certainly not the first nor the last figure to address a popular character that resonates with conservatives with Parks and Rec's no-nonsense Ron, but The Boys creator Eric Kripke has repeatedly reminded fans about Homelander's (Antony Starr) nefarious psychopathic nature as the Prime Video series' caricature of Superman.

"[Ron] would think he's an absolute idiot," Offerman continued. "He would also despise him because he's disrespectful to women and many others. And that's just an example of all the people and value sets that Ron would despise, because Ron is a good person." Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, the series ran for seven seasons from 2009-2015 and also starred Amy Poehler, Jim O'Heir, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe. Also differentiating his Parks and Rec counterpart, the actor is renowned for his activism including advocating for LGBTQ+ rights while also becoming one of the highlights of HBO's The Last of Us season one playing the gay survivalist Bill in one of the series' most critically-acclaimed episodes "Long, Long Time, which he won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2023. For more on Offerman's life, career, and activism, you can check out the full interview.

