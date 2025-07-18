Posted in: Current News, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: NPR, opinion, pbs, trump

PBS, NPR Defunding Bill Passes Congress, Awaits Trump's Autopen

Congress approved stripping $1.1 billion from PBS, NPR, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It now awaits Donald Trump's autopen.

Thanks to a U.S. Congress that gave up on being a co-equal branch of the government for a chance to be his personal "gimp," Donald Trump's MARD (Make America REALLY Dumb) campaign has scored a major victory – and it looks like a whole lot of rural television and radio stations are going to pay the price. After the Senate voted 51-to-48 and the House of Representatives voted 216-to-213, Trump's $9 billion rescission package (which includes stripping $1.1 billion in funding from PBS, NPR, and others under the umbrella of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting over the next two years) is heading to his gaudy desk for someone or something to sign into law.

Depending on who you would want to speak to on the Trump side, it was either done as a retaliation for PBS, NPR, and others who "spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as 'news'" and have "zero tolerance for non-leftist viewpoints," or done in an effort to save money. Something to keep in mind about that last part, though? Trump's big, beautiful disaster of a bill that Congress approved is expected to jack up the deficit by a minimum of $3.4 trillion over the next decade, based on what the read was that came down from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Previously, Trump believed that just issuing one of his "magical" executive orders was enough for him to get whatever he wanted because that's what people like him tend to believe. Thankfully, we had a legal system in place to slam on the brakes since Congress has pretty much lost its way and is selling its spine and its heart for a MAGA vote. Ironically, the bill could just end up hurting more Trump supporters than folks with decent common sense, a point that even some GOP members of Congress tried to argue. Okay, maybe not that last part, but the "bigger picture" impact it will have on local communities.

