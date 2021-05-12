Peacemaker Arriving January 2022, GotG Holiday Special Timeline & More

Once again, Peacemaker series creator, writer, and director James Gunn is putting social media to some good use, going onto Instagram Stories to answer fans' questions on a wide range of topics- but for this effort, we're looking at what he had to say about "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Let's start with the latter first, with Gunn confirming that the special will be canon in the MCU and will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As for Peacemaker, we're assuming he's joking when he wrote: "we've only got the first 48 seasons" mapped out (because that's a deal that would put Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty deal to shame)- but he did drop a major confirmation that viewers can expect the series in January 2022. Gunn also had nice things to say about HBO Max, saying he would work with the streaming service again "in a heartbeat"- and as for his series star, John Cena? Well, we'll leave it to Gunn's own words to explain why he enjoys working with Cena so much:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."