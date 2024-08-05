Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, frank grillo, james gunn, John Cena, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker: Frank Grillo "Off to a Great Start" Filming Season 2

Frank Grillo (Rick Flag, Sr.) had nothing but kind words to share about the start of Peacemaker Season 2 filming - especially about John Cena.

When we last checked in on how things were going with the second season of James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, there were some rumblings that Joel Kinnaman would be appearing. When you consider that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag is making the jump from Creature Commandos to the live-action series, it became pretty clear that things were going to get ugly between the team leader and Cena's Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker since… you know… Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag, Jr. (Kinnaman), in Gunn's The Suicide Squad. For this go-around, we're getting to hear from Grillo – who jumped quickly from filming Paramount+'s Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King to the New DCU series. Over on Instagram Stories, Grillo posted a video with the caption, "Off to a great start w a beautiful group of humans. #PeacemakerS2." During the video, Grillo shared what it was like to be back and complimented Cena for unexpectedly picking up his tab when the two ran into each other at a restaurant." Here's a look at a screencap of Grillo's video – and on a side note, it's nice to see the Season 2 set coming together like the first season's did:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

