Peacemaker: It's Harcourt's "Birthday"! "A Heap of Mess" For Season 2

James Gunn honored Harcourt's first DC Comics appearance (Suicide Squad Vol 5 #2) and teased "a heap of mess" ahead in Peacemaker Season 2.

In terms of major players in writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt is definitely not someone you would want to f**k with if you're long-term goal is to remain alive. But for those of you not familiar with the comic book side of things, the character was first published on this day in 2016 – in Suicide Squad Vol 5 #2: "The Black Vault, Part Two: Blitzkrieg Bop" from writer Rob Williams and artist Jim Lee (with Scott Williams inking, Alex Sinclair on colors, and Nate Piekos lettering), part of the "DC Rebirth" event. One person who definitely didn't forget the importance of today's date was Gunn…

"On this day in 2016, Amanda Waller (and the rest of the world) met Emilia Harcourt for the first time. Created by [Rob Williams] and [Jim Lee], she made her debut in Suicide Squad #2, and [Jennifer Holland] plays the character on the #Peacemaker TV show. A heap of mess is in store for Harcourt and @Peacemaker in season 2, which we're shooting now!" Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, showing off both the comic book and live-action Harcourt:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

