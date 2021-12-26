Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms & Impressed by Early Easter Egg Find

Our update on James Gunn & HBO Max's John Cena-starring "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker is brought to you today by the words "impatient" and "impressed." First up, we didn't realize how much we've been looking forward to seeing the series until our impatience kicked in after watching The Suicide Squad again. As for who we were impressed with, that honor goes to Kal-El The Knight who found a major easter egg in the upcoming streaming series with several weeks still to go. Tweeting a section of a screencap from a preview for the show, Kal-El The Knight focused on a dartboard hanging on the wall of Peacemaker's home (check out our screencap below for location reference) that appeared to have an image of Eclipso on it. Well, Kal-El The Knight was right with Gunn responding via Twitter, "Whoa. Two weeks before the first episodes air and you guys are already finding Easter eggs."

Created by Bob Haney & Lee Elias and first appearing in 1963's The House of Secrets #61, the popular DC Comics villain was recently the main big bad during the second season of The CW's DC's Stargirl. In the series, Nick Tarabay's (The Expanse) Eclipso was a life essence trapped inside a dark diamond, an ancient entity of corruption and vengeance. Brimming with cold, terrifying darkness, he exploited the flaws of others, reveling in the impure and sinful, sadistically feeding off the dark side of humanity (until he finally got his butt handed to him). Here's a look at Gunn giving credit where credit is due (and a better look at the dartboard in question)… now you'll have to excuse us as we rewatch all of the previously-released teasers and trailer frame-by-frame for more:

So to see why sometimes you just have to give peace a f**king chance, here's a look at the official trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker, set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

Peacemaker | Official Trailer | HBO Max

To learn how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

Peacemaker Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Suicide Squad | DC

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in the following preview:

Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max

Here's a look at Gunn, Cena, Stroma, and others discussing the big bro/little bro dynamic between Peacemaker and Vigilante, with HBO Max's Peacemaker set to hit the streaming service on January 13th:

Peacemaker | BFFs Featurette | HBO Max

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.