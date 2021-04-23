Peacemaker: James Gunn Sends John Cena "Sad Empanada" BDay Greetings

Writer/director James Gunn continues impressing us with his multi-tasking prowess, following up on yesterday's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Peacemaker update with a birthday wish for The Suicide Squad and HBO Max series spinoff star John Cena. Now where all of that "being impressed" stuff comes in is with Gunn's social media post that marks Cena's special day. Overall, we have a very heartfelt message- but it's even more impressive when you dig a little deeper. First, fans learn that filming is about to begin on the series' eighth episode (after learning yesterday from Gunn that he's screened a cut of the first episode). And then comes the nice, brotherly twist with the empanadas line that brings us all back to the days of "Sad, Hungry Cena" memes and gifs.

In honor of today's birthday boy, here's a look at Gunn sending Cena some twisted birthday love on his special day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."