Peacemaker: Patton Oswalt's S01 Finale Prediction; James Gunn Responds

As the season finale looms for the HBO Max DC Series Peacemaker, recently announced to be returning for a second season, actor & comedian Patton Oswalt has an on-brand idea on how James Gunn could epically close out the episode hinging on the actions of Team ARGUS' resident hacker John Economos (Steve Agee). Oswalt, who's no stranger to comic book roles on film and television, is mainly involved in Marvel but has voiced roles on DC animated projects Batman Beyond as Eldon Michaels and Static Shock as Specs.

Patton Oswalt Suggestion to Peacemaker Creator James Gunn

When Economos decided on a target to frame on the HBO Max series, he picked Chris' (John Cena) father Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick). Upon finding out, Peacemaker went on an epic rant naming a who's who of pop culture living or dead of who Economos could have picked instead of Auggie. The sequence in the show's fifth episode "Monkey Dory" was so elaborate, a post-credit scene was dedicated to listing additional names. Oswalt's idea piggybacks off of that in the form of a PowerPoint presentation as cast members (in this case, Cena) was hyping up the season finale. "The FINAL EPISODE of #Peacemaker is on @hbomax TOMORROW! You will DEFINITELY have some sh*t you need to say when you see it! Can not wait for everyone's take on an EPIC @JamesGunn Finale!!! 🧜♂️," the star tweeted. Gunn replied in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

You read my mind (i.e. please don't sue me when I use this next season). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022

The season finale of Peacemaker in "It's Cow or Never", which premieres on February 17, sees ARGUS in a race against time to locate the cow that's the source of the alien food supply. By securing the cow, they can stop the pending butterfly invasion. The series also stars Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Nhut Le, Chukwudi Iwuji, Freddie Stroma, and Annie Chang.