Peacemaker S02 Teaser: Rejected by Max Lord, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl

No one said giving peace a second chance was going to be easy. Here's DC Studios' teaser for Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2.

It kicked off earlier this week with John Cena visiting TNT's Inside The NBA to discuss the Max series (and more) with Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, a visit that also included a new look at the second season. Shortly after, DC Studios Co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn announced that the official teaser trailer would make its debut this Friday. Well, it's Friday – and guess what? Promises kept. With the DC Studios series returning on August 21st, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with Peacemaker Season 2. How are they dealing with the fallout from last season? What threats are out there to drive our dysfunctional-yet-adorable family apart? Most of all… how are they going to make the first season work with the new DCU? Check out the teaser above for some clues to those answers and more – beginning with the show's clear connection to Gunn's Superman right out of the gate (and ending with… two Peacemakers?!?)

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

