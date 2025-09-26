Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris": Yup, They Went There (SPOILER)

SPOILER: James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E06: "Ignorance Is Chris" confirmed that Chris's new universe was what we feared.

We had been hearing about them from just about everyone and anyone associated with the DC Studios and HBO Max series. The final three episodes of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker will have a number of big reveals and major game-changers that will impact the overall DCU – including Gunn's upcoming 2027 feature film Man of Tomorrow. That brings us to the first of three episodes so important that they were reportedly not included in the screeners sent out to critics. Up to this point, there has been a ton of speculation about there being something very dark and ominous behind the scenes of Chris's (Cena) "perfect" new universe. Did we finally get the big reveal? Or did we get hit with a major swerve that we didn't see coming? At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

We're not going to deep-dive into specific spoilers; with the episode only having recently dropped on Thursday night, we want to give folks some time (though expect a HUGE connection to Superman in this episode). That said, as we mentioned previously, there has been a ton of "bigger picture" speculation that Chris's new universe has a dark truth to it – that it's actually based on DC Comics' Earth-X. In a nutshell, that's a universe where Germany won World War II that Len Wein and Dick Dillin created, and first appeared in October 1973's Justice League of America #107. Yeah, not a nice universe – and that's exactly the universe that Chris and the others find themselves in. A couple of highlights:

Adrian, aka Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), meets up with his other self in the new dimension, and they agree on everything – except one big thing. In the new dimension, Peacemaker is Vigilante's arch-enemy, with the new dimension version revealing that he's the reason why he joined the "Sons of Liberty" – clearly a resistance group.

After Chris and our Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) speak in the new dimension, the two walk through Chris's headquarters when Harcourt mentions that she hasn't seen any people of color. At first, Chris scoffs at her observation, but then the big reveal comes: instead of stars on the U.S. Flag, there's a Nazi symbol.

Meanwhile, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) takes a break from Economos (Steve Agee) to go for a walk in Chris's home neighborhood when she notices people looking at her with fear and panic. Before long, Keith (David Denman) jumps from his vehicle and screams about "a Black" getting loose, and the last we see is Adebayo running with a mob chasing her. The reference that people of color are being imprisoned hits hard and sets up would could be a brutally painful penultimate episode to the season.

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

