Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S29 Set for Sept. Debut; October, November Dates Announced

Comedy Central confirmed that South Park Season 29 will premiere on Sept. 16th and announced the dates for the season's episodes.

Article Summary South Park Season 29 officially premieres September 16 on Comedy Central at 10 pm ET/PT, with streaming on Paramount+.

Comedy Central also confirmed South Park Season 29 episode dates through fall, including October and November drops.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone say South Park leans into Trump satire because politics has become pop culture.

Parker says South Park targets extremists on all sides, with Season 29 continuing its sharp political commentary.

On Monday night, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone made some headlines during their one-on-one with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, announcing that Season 29 will debut in September. This morning, Comedy Central made it official, with September 16th at 10 pm ET/PT locked in for the long-running animated series's return (with new episodes available to stream on Paramount+ worldwide, with next-day availability in the U.S., Canada, and Australia). In addition, the season's schedule will run as follows: September 16th, September 30th, October 14th, October 28th, November 11th, and November 25th – with the announcement teaser waiting for you above.

South Park: Parker & Stone on Trump: "Politics Became Pop Culture"

The South Park creators had some interesting things to say about the long-running animated series's focus on Trump and its use of political satire during an interview with The New York Times. "It's not that we got all political. It's that politics became pop culture," Parker noted during the NYT interview, explaining why the Comedy Central series made a harder shift toward political satire. Adding to that was the growing vibe within the media community that pushing back against Trump was too "taboo" to consider. "Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that's where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we're over there," Stone added.

Although some criticize the duo and the show for having a left-leaning perspective, Parker views the show's creators as walking a middle ground, targeting issues on both sides of the political aisle. "We're just very down-the-middle guys. Any extremists of any kind we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us," Parker explained. But with the line between politics and pop culture all but nonexistent at this point, Parker knows that "there's no getting away from this" – and that means the show can't ignore it. "It's like the government is just in your face everywhere you look," he shared. "Whether it's the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it's just all political and political because it's more than political. It's pop culture."

Though noting that there will be a point when Parker and Stone are "sick of" having Trump and his lackeys getting the show's spotlight, it won't be happening anytime soon. "You know, next year will be different. If there's one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs," Parker said, before ending with a line that echoes when Kyle had to share with Stan and Kenny at the end of the most recent episode. "So, we just got to do this for now," he added.

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