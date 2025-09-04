Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: man of tomorrow, peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 "Directly" Builds Up to Man of Tomorrow Film: Gunn

Based on James Gunn's response, it sounds like Peacemaker Season 2 will "directly" build up to DC Studios' upcoming Man of Tomorrow film.

Leave it to DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn to always find cool ways to keep fans speculating. Heading into the season premiere of HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, Gunn and others have teased that the final three episodes of Season 2 are pretty big. It's so much so that television reviewers weren't sent those closing chapters ahead of time, and why (reportedly) not a lot of folks around DC Studios know what's going to go down, too. Everyone on the same page so far? Great! This week, Gunn announced that he was finishing the script for the next film in the "Superman Saga," Man of Tomorrow (set to hit theater screens on July 9th, 2027). Well, it turns out that Peacemaker Season 2 will directly serve as a prequel for the new film, and that came from Gunn directly.

"Watch the Man of Tomorrow Prequel AKA #Peacemaker Season 2, airing a new episode tonight on @HBOMax at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST," read the caption to Gunn's post, getting the word out about tonight's episode. Needless to say, that first part kicked off some interesting social media speculation.

The biggest question mark surrounded what Gunn meant by "Man of Tomorrow Prequel." Some took Gunn at his literal word that the second season of Peacemaker would directly set up Man of Tomorrow. Others looked at Gunn's phrasing a little more loosely, reading it to mean that the season would "big picture" influence the 2027-premiering film just like every other DCU project from DC Studios will before Man of Tomorrow hits screens. Based on the response he left for one of the comment threads on his Instagram post, Gunn seems to be making it clear that the second season of the HBO Max series directly impacts the upcoming film:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

