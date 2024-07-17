Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, james gunn, max, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 Picks Up After S01: "A Couple Minor Differences"

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn shared that Season 2 "essentially" picks up from the first season, with "a couple minor differences."

When DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran laid out their plans for their New DCU, Gunn also confirmed that John Cena-starring Peacemaker would also be part of their new universe. Understandably, that had fans wondering how this was going to go down, considering that Season 1 was definitely DCEU (remember the season finale?) while the second season is already tying into the New DCU. Back in January of this year, Gunn responded to one of those questions, teasing, "I have a way in" that "won't be confusing," and it was a topic he addressed again on Threads earlier today. When asked how things will look when the second season gets underway ("Will it pick up where the first season left off, or will it be very different to signify that the first season isn't canon?"), Gunn noted that that only "a couple minor differences" will be in play – otherwise, it's business as usual from the first season. "It essentially picks up where season 1 left off with a couple minor differences," Gunn explained.

Here's a look at Gunn's response to the Peacemaker Season 1/2 questions on Threads from earlier today:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

