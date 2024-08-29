Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: netflix, peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders: Barry Keoghan Joins Cillian Murphy in Undisclosed Role

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) has joined the cast of Netflix and Steven Knight's upcoming Cillian Murphy-starring Peaky Blinders film.

Earlier this summer, the official word came down that Cillian Murphy would be reprising his role as Thomas Shelby for a Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose)-directed Netflix film continuation of Steven Knight's critically acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. Shortly after, we learned that Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo) had joined the cast – though details on her role were not released. Now, we can add another familiar face to the cast, with Netflix confirming that Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) – but, once again, no details were released regarding the character. Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

Here's a look at the announcement that went out back at the beginning of June, showing off the cover of the film's script – followed by comments from Murphy, Harper, and Knight:

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans," Murphy shared. "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added. "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight shared. "It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."

