Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cillian murphy, nerflix, peaky blinders, preview, steven knight

Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby Set for Netflix Film

Series creator Steven Knight, star Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby), and director Tom Harper are returning for Netflix's A Peaky Blinders Film.

Steven Knight's hit Cillian Murphy-starring series Peaky Blinders will be basting its way back onto Netflix screens as a film, with the streaming service confirming that the Academy Award-winning actor will be reprising his role as Thomas Shelby for the Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose)-directed epic. Knight has written the script and is set to co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

Here's a look at the announcement that went out earlier today, showing off the cover of the film's script – followed by comments from Murphy, Harper, and Knight:

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans," Murphy shared. "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added. "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight shared. "It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!