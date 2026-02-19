Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Official Trailer: Tommy Shelby's Back

Set to hit theaters and Netflix in March, here's the trailer for Steven Knight's Cillian Murphy-starring Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Article Summary Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man brings Tommy Shelby back from exile in war-torn 1940s Birmingham.

Official trailer reveals high-stakes drama as Tommy faces his demons and the fate of his family and country.

The film premieres in theaters March 6 and streams on Netflix starting March 20 for global audiences.

Creator Steven Knight hints this is the final chapter for Tommy's story, setting up future Peaky Blinders projects.

Set in 1940s Birmingham, amidst the chaos of WWII, Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man finds Thomas "Tommy" Shelby (Cillian Murphy) driven back from a self-imposed exile ("dragged back in by circumstance") to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground. With that in mind, Netflix released the official trailer for the film, which hits select theaters starting March 6th and the streaming service on March 20th. With Netflix and Knight already developing spinoff series set within the "Peaky Blinders" universe, it will be interesting to see where "Immortal Man" positions itself moving forward.

"I hope it feels like the end of a novel," Knight shared during a recent interview with Empire. "It's the last few chapters of a long novel, where you get to round it off. And prepare people for what comes next." As for Tommy's return, Murphy shared how he appreciated the way the series finale kept his fate open-ended and how it's a perfect set-up for his return. "I loved that beautiful ambiguity of him riding off on the horse, and he's gone, and we don't know where he's gone to, but he's back in the Gypsy world," added Murphy. "Now here he is existing in whatever way that he can against the backdrop of World War II. That's very elegant bookmarking of a story."

Joining Murphy for the big-screen story are Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect to see Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham – with Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) directing. Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!