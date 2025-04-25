Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: peppa pig

Peppa Pig Update: Mummy Pig & Family Reveal Gender of Baby No. 3

After the announcement that Mummy Pig was pregnant in February, Peppa Pig and Georgie learned that they're going to have a little sister.

Back in February, Hasbro and Kylie Kelce's hit podcast Not Gonna Lie broke the news that the Peppa Pig family would be making room for one more. That's right, Mummy Pig is pregnant, with the big reveal made during the "Big Announcement" episode at the end of March. Earlier today, we had a big development go down, with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and brother George learning that they will be welcoming a baby girl into the family. The news came as part of a collaboration with Walmart, with previews on the hit animated series and Walmart's social media accounts (and the full clip available exclusively on Walmart's site). "Well, little piggies, looks like you're getting…" Daddy Pig shared before Mummy Pig finished with the answer we had been waiting for: "a little sister." A tearful Mummy Pig was embraced by her family as the community around them cheered the news. "I can't wait to meet you," Peppa whispered to her mother's belly in the midst of the celebration. Was it a sweet, emotional moment that was a serious kick to the feels? Yup, and it's also kinda sweet, so make sure to check it out.

"Well, that didn't go as planned… cut the cameras! 😵‍💫," began the caption to the social media post that kicked off the announcement – which had some "delays" along the way. "Want to know what happens next? #LinkInBio & Stories to watch the full GENDER REVEAL, available exclusively on Walmart.com/peppapig! #expectingpigchanges"

"A transformative new era is unfolding for Peppa Pig and her family! As any family that has welcomed a new addition knows, everything is about to change. A baby brings a special dynamic that will warm hearts as fans celebrate this new, exciting time alongside Peppa's family," shared Esra Cafer, Hasbro's SVP of Franchise Strategy and Management, Preschool & Fashion, when the news of Mummy Pig's pregnancy was first announced.

