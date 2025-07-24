Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Set for December: SDCC Teaser

Check out the official teaser released during SDCC for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, set to premiere on December 10th.

Article Summary Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 launches December 10, 2025, exclusively on Disney+

SDCC teaser reveals first footage of fan-favorite cyclops Tyson joining the main cast

Season 2 adapts "The Sea of Monsters," continuing Percy’s epic quest to save Camp Half-Blood

Nico and Bianca di Angelo cast for Season 3, with production slated to begin soon

The Demigods descended upon Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con where thousands of fans were treated to a tidal wave of announcements and exclusive debuts for epic Disney+ Original YA series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including an official teaser. The star-studded Hall H panel featured series leads Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) and Daniel Diemer (Tyson) alongside executive producers Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein. Moderated by actor-comedian Timothy Simons — who also stars as Tantalus in the series — the panel treated fans to an exciting peek of the upcoming season, including the debut of a brand-new teaser featuring a first look at the fan-favorite cyclops Tyson. In addition, we learned that Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie have joined the Season 3 cast as siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo, respectively.

Via a special video message, executive producer and creator Rick Riordan revealed that the highly anticipated second season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will premiere Dec. 10, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. Riordan announced that casting is complete for two fan-favorite demigods — and children of Hades — Nico di Angelo and his sister Bianca, who will join the series in its third season. Levi Chrisopulos is set to star as Nico, a series regular, with Olive Abercrombie appearing in a recurring role as Bianca. Production on Season 3 is set to begin soon.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by Riordan. After Camp Half-Blood's protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy's survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler, and Sarah Watson. The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer. Meanwhile, the first season is available on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!