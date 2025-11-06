Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Trailer, Key Art Released

Set for a two-episode return on December 10th, here's the official trailer and poster for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Official trailer teases high-stakes adventure as Percy enters the Sea of Monsters to save Camp Half-Blood and his friend.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri return as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover.

Season 2 adapts Rick Riordan's The Sea of Monsters, introducing new threats and legendary challenges.

With a third season having already been given a green light, things are going pretty great for fans of Disney+'s Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In addition, the second season is only a little more than a month away from its two-episode December 10th premiere on Disney+ and Hulu (with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday). But based on what you're about to see in the official trailer for the second season of the streamer's adaptation of bestselling author Rick Riordan's work, things aren't looking promising for our heroes.

After Camp Half-Blood's protective border is breached, Percy Jackson (Scobell) embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend, Grover (Simhadri), and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth (Jeffries), Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer), Percy's survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Charlie Bushnell), the Titan Kronos (Nick Boraine), and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

The second season will see Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood take on a new run of adventures based on Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon. Returning with Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri for the second season are Daniel Diemer ("Tyson"), Dior Goodjohn ("Clarisse La Rue"), and Charlie Bushnell ("Luke Castellan").

Guest stars for the second season include Tamara Smart ("Thalia"), Rosemarie DeWitt ("C.C."), Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hermes"), Toby Stephens ("Poseidon"), Courtney B. Vance ("Zeus"), Andra Day ("Athena"), Adam Copeland ("Ares"), Jason Mantzoukas ("Dionysus" aka "Mr. D"), Glynn Turman ("Chiron" aka "Mr. Brunner), Timothy Simons ("Tantalus"), Sandra Bernhard ("Anger, the Gray Sisters"), Margaret Cho ("Wasp, the Gray Sisters"), Kristen Schaal ("Tempest, the Gray Sisters"), Beatrice Kitsos ("Alison Sims"), Aleks Paunovic ("Polyphemus"), Kevin Chacon ("Chris Rodriguez"), and Virginia Kull ("Sally Jackson").

Stemming from 20th Television, the series is executive-produced by Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Gotham Group), Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell (The Gotham Group), D.J. Goldberg (The Gotham Group), James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

