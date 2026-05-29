Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, x-men, X-Men '97

Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates X-Men '97 In Next Update

Marvel Contest of Champions will celebrate Season 2 of Marvel Animation's X‑Men '97 with new mutant‑flavored content arriving in June 2026.

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates X-Men '97 in June 2026 with Mojo-themed content, events, and mutant flair.

Phyla-Vell joins Marvel Contest of Champions on June 11, while Shatterstar enters the Battlerealm on June 28.

Marvel Contest of Champions adds permanent Towers on June 17, plus a June 10 livestream and Thor (Ragnarok) update.

X-Men '97 rewards include a 20-Champion new player bundle, Pride Month event, and Relic-focused workout event.

Kabam has shared what they have in store for June 2026 in Marvel Contest of Champions, as they will celebrate the second season of X-Men '97 with some mutant-flavored content. Two new characters will be added to the mux as you'll see the cosmic defender Phyla-Vell (who arrives on June 11), along with the mutant time-traveler Shatterstar (who arrives on June 28). You'll also see that the Thor (Ragnarok) character will get a major update on June 1, as well as a few new events. We have mroe details below from the team, and you can get the full rundown on their latest blog.

Celebrate X-Men '97 With New Marvel Contest of Champions Content

Mojo has once again decided to make mayhem within The Contest. This season of his show brings Guardians of the Galaxy to intergalactic screens. However, some faulty pan-dimensional signals may get crossed, as we see Phyla-Vell and Shatterstar as surprise guest stars in this dangerous drama!

Phyla-Vell: Descendant of the Captain Marvel lineage, Phyla-Vell uses her Kree and artificially created Eternal physiology to protect the cosmos. While fighting the Phalanx, Phyla became the Avatar of Death to save her romantic partner, Moondragon, gaining new abilities and her new title: Martyr.

Descendant of the Captain Marvel lineage, Phyla-Vell uses her Kree and artificially created Eternal physiology to protect the cosmos. While fighting the Phalanx, Phyla became the Avatar of Death to save her romantic partner, Moondragon, gaining new abilities and her new title: Martyr. Shatterstar: Shatterstar, Gaveedra Seven, is a mutant gladiator from the Mojoverse and the time-traveling son of Longshot and Dazzler. Due to his time in the Mojoverse, Shatterstar became extremely skilled in swordsmanship.

Shatterstar, Gaveedra Seven, is a mutant gladiator from the Mojoverse and the time-traveling son of Longshot and Dazzler. Due to his time in the Mojoverse, Shatterstar became extremely skilled in swordsmanship. Event Quest: Stars And Martyrs [June 3 – July 8]: Mojo, the malicious master of multiversal multimedia, has decided to change the channel on his schemes. He's forcing Phyla-Vell and Shatterstar to give his ratings a boost, but will our heroes cancel this sinister streaming service?

All New Towers & Launch Event

Introducing Towers, a new permanent game mode! Towers challenge Champions' growth, where Defenders can only be defeated at their strongest. Players' rosters will be tested as they use unique Champions to climb the numerous Floors and Blocks of each Tower. The all-new Towers game mode will be available on June 17. To celebrate, Kabam will host a specific Towers livestream on June 10 where players can learn more about this new game mode.

Alliance War Showcase – Tower: Featuring both Dinosaur and Meteor Tactics, Defender Mastery loadouts, and a special Block for Saga attackers, the Tooth and Claw Showcase is now permanently available in the Saga Showcase Tower.

X-Men Legacy New Player Bundle Giveaway

Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates Season 2 of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 with a new player bundle giveaway! New players can kickstart their roster with 20 X‑Men Champions to build their dream X‑Men team—log in, claim, dominate. New players will have the opportunity to add these Champions to their roster starting June 8 at 5 PM PT.

What players can expect each day during the 14-day supply drop: Day 1 – All 20 Champions + 5x 3-Star Crystals Day 2 – Level-Up & Rank-Up Material Day 3 – Potions & Energy Day 4 – Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 5 – ISO-8 & Gold Day 6 – 3-Star Awakening Gem Day 7 – Nexus 4-Star Hero Crystal (Select 1x of the 20 Champions as a 4-Star) Day 8 – Level-Up & Rank-Up Material (Catalyst, ISO-8, Gold) Day 9 – Signature Stones + Potions Day 10 – Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 11 – ISO-8 & Gold Day 12 – Potions & Revives Day 13 – Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 14 – 4-Star Awakening Gem Who's included in the bundle? 20x Champions and rank-material to power them up! ★ Rogue ★ Gambit ★ Magneto ★ Sunspot ★ Cyclops (Blue Team) ★ Jean Grey ★ Madelyne Pryor ★ Pixie ★ Beast ★ Jubilee ★ Storm ★ Nightcrawler ★ Bishop ★ Bastion ★ Wolverine ★ Mojo ★ Emma Frost ★ Sentinel ★ Apocalypse ★ Mister Sinister

(First-time players are eligible to access the New Player Bundle Giveaways and must create a new account between June 8 and July 6, 2026 aat 5 PM PT. New players must complete the in-game tutorial and reach level 5 to unlock the Mail Message function, where the giveaway awaits.)

More From The Battlerealm

Pride Month Event – Sparkle and Shade [June 1 – June 30] : There are many types of love in The Battlerealm, some sparkle while others shade, and all of them are wonderful in their own way. So this Pride Month, Marvel Contest of Champions welcomes the glow of sunshine and the refreshing shadows of dark clouds with our Sparkle and Shade Event. Get exclusive Profile Pictures, Titles, and rewards as we show all the colors of Pride.

There are many types of love in The Battlerealm, some sparkle while others shade, and all of them are wonderful in their own way. So this Pride Month, Marvel Contest of Champions welcomes the glow of sunshine and the refreshing shadows of dark clouds with our Sparkle and Shade Event. Get exclusive Profile Pictures, Titles, and rewards as we show all the colors of Pride. The Champions Workout Routine Event [June 10 – June 24]: The Champion wants to help pump up your Relics and has set out a whole workout routine for you. Fight in special arenas to earn Relic-based rewards, ISO, Gold, Exclusive Titles, and Profile Pics!

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