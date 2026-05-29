Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Cyborg Superman Reigns Supreme with New DC Super Powers Figure

Entertainment Earth is continuing the legacy of the DC Comics Super Powers with some exclusive releases from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Cyborg Superman to the retro DC Super Powers line as an Entertainment Earth exclusive release.

Inspired by Superman’s Reign of the Supermen era, Hank Henshaw returns in classic Kenner-style 4.5-inch form.

The Cyborg Superman figure features comic-inspired deco, limited retro articulation, and a soft fabric cape.

Pre-orders are live now alongside Supergirl, Eradicator, Green Lantern, Robin, and Power Girl in the new wave.

McFarlane Toys is continuing the nostalgic DC Super Powers line once again, with a new set of Entertainment Earth exclusive figures. First appearing during DC Comics' iconic "Reign of the Supermen" storyline in the 1990s, Cyborg Superman quickly became one of Superman's most dangerous villains. Originally, astronaut Hank Henshaw, the character, was transformed into a cybernetic being following a tragic space accident that left him consumed by revenge. Cyborg Superman is now officially joining the retro-inspired collection, which brings back that classic Kenner toy line from the 1980s.

This new release brings one of Superman's deadliest enemies to life in vintage form with comic-inspired deco, limited retro articulation, and a soft fabric cape. Standing at roughly 4.5" tall with approximately seven points of articulation, this Cyborg is ready to bring some cybernetic power to your DC Super Powers collection. These new DC Super Powers figures will continue to get retro blister card packaging and will be offered exclusively to Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders are already live for this new wave, which will include Cyborg Superman, Supergirl, The Eradicator, Green Lantern, Robin, and Power Girl. Stay tuned for more exclusive DC Super Powers coming in the near future.

"Cyborg Superman – Cyborg Superman, also known as "The Cyborg," is an evil counterpart to Superman with a robotic body designed using Kryptonian technology and genetics. Cyborg Superman is featured in a soft fabric cape."

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters. Ages 12 and up."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!