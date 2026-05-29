Posted in: Atari, Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, nintendo switch, Nintendo Switch 2, The Disney Afternoon Collection

The Disney Afternoon Collection Drops Physical Editions for Switch

Those who want a true old-school experience with The Disney Afternoon Collection can now buy physical editions for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Article Summary The Disney Afternoon Collection now has physical editions for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, priced at $40 and out now.

Physical copies of The Disney Afternoon Collection include the full game cartridge, stickers, postcards, milk caps, and cover art.

The Disney Afternoon Collection adds Bonkers and Goof Troop to DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, TaleSpin, and more.

Modern features in The Disney Afternoon Collection include Rewind, save anywhere, a gallery, music player, and leaderboards.

Atari and Digital Eclipse have taken The Disney Afternoon Collection for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 into a truly retro way, as they have released a physical edition for both consoles. Players will be able to snag this edition for $40, which includes all of the games released for the updated edition, all on a game cartridge, along with sticker sheets, postcards, milk caps, and a reversible cover. You can see more in the trailer above as the physical edition is now live.

Take Things Truly Retro With The Disney Afternoon Collection Physical Editions

The Disney Afternoon Collection for Switch and Switch 2 introduces two SNES classics – Bonkers and Goof Troop – returning for the first time since their debut, alongside timeless favorites, including DuckTales, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, and more. Players can relive the magic of the Disney Afternoon cartoons with a suite of modern upgrades, including the ability to Rewind to correct mistakes and Save your progress anywhere. The collection also features a Gallery, a virtual museum curated by Digital Eclipse historians, featuring behind-the-scenes materials, archival content from the Disney vault, and a Music Player where fans can enjoy the original soundtracks from all eight games. The six NES games feature Time Attack and Boss Rush speed-running modes with online leaderboards.

Goof Troop (SNES): Team up with Goofy and Max in one of Shinji Mikami's earliest titles, solving puzzles together to rescue friends from a pirate island.

Team up with Goofy and Max in one of Shinji Mikami's earliest titles, solving puzzles together to rescue friends from a pirate island. Bonkers (SNES): Navigate six wacky platforming levels in Toontown filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans.

Navigate six wacky platforming levels in Toontown filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans. DuckTales & DuckTales 2 (NES): One of Capcom's biggest hits, play as Scrooge McDuck with a cane that doubles as a weapon and a pogo stick. Explore multi-path levels packed with secrets, surprises and a memorable soundtrack. The sequel is just as fun!

One of Capcom's biggest hits, play as Scrooge McDuck with a cane that doubles as a weapon and a pogo stick. Explore multi-path levels packed with secrets, surprises and a memorable soundtrack. The sequel is just as fun! Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers & Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (NES): In this early 8-bit co-op platformer starring loveable chipmunk detectives, players work together to navigate levels, collecting acorns, boxes and other items to throw at enemies.

In this early 8-bit co-op platformer starring loveable chipmunk detectives, players work together to navigate levels, collecting acorns, boxes and other items to throw at enemies. TaleSpin (NES): Fly through the skies as Baloo in his plane, The Seaduck, in this side-scrolling shooter. Use quick reflexes and ace piloting skills to dodge enemies and bosses.

Fly through the skies as Baloo in his plane, The Seaduck, in this side-scrolling shooter. Use quick reflexes and ace piloting skills to dodge enemies and bosses. Darkwing Duck (NES): Fight crime as the winged terror himself, Darkwing Duck, and battle a variety of enemies with a gas gun.

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