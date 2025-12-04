Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, power rangers

Percy Jackson Showrunners Confirm Disney+'s Power Rangers Project

It appears Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz will be tackling Disney+'s Power Rangers series.

In March 2025, it was widely reported that Hasbro was partnering with Disney+ and 20th Century TV for a new live-action Power Rangers series, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz reportedly in talks to write, showrun, and produce the project. Well, it turns out those reports are accurate, with Steinberg and Shotz confirming the news during a red carpet (actually a blue carpet in this instance) premiere event for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. "[Laughs] You are asking questions that you know I can't answer. Let's just say we very much hope to bring that story to life, so that's all I can say at this point," Shotz responded when asked about the "Power Rangers" reports by Movieweb. But Steinberg's response left little to the imagination: "The rumor is true. I can not tell you, but I am very, very excited for that story." What remains to be seen is if the new series will be a fresh start or something tied into the franchise's overarching universe.

In November 2021, Hasbro shared the news that it had found a "great writing partner" for "Power Rangers" overseer Jonathan Entwistle (co-creator of I Am Not Okay With This & The End Of The F***ing World), announcing that Jenny Klein (Daisy & the Six, The Thing About Pam) had joined the project as showrunner, part of Klein's overall two-year television deal at the time to develop genre and drama-based television content. During Summer 2024, the news came that the series was no longer moving forward, with Hasbro reportedly eyeing "a new creative direction for the series" with a different producing partner.

Last year's news regarding the Netflix efforts coming to an end marked nearly four years after Entertainment One acquired the rights to the "Power Rangers" franchise from Saban Brands in 2018. Based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise "Super Sentai" and first launched in 1993 as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise has become one of the longest-running live-action children's series in television history. There have been attempts over the years to build upon the success of the early live-action series, with the franchise finding continued life (and success) in other media – comics, books, and more. Based on Steinberg and Shotz's success with "Percy Jackson," there will be considerable (cautious) optimism from fans surrounding the project.

