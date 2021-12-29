Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof

So last week, we were giving NBC a ton of credit for tapping multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live's own Pete Davidson to take over hosting the network's New Year's Eve festivities. And we even got a taste of what we can expect when they took over The Tonight Show from Jimmy Fallon and released a teaser for Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Of course, there was Cyrus's concern in the teaser over Davidson's joke about remembering to show up. Well, not to worry folks because not only is Davidson showing up but Cyrus is sharing the proof.

From SNL creator & executive producer Lorne Michaels, the special finds Cyrus and Davidson being joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests & musical performances that includes Brandi Carlile, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, and more. Now here's a look at Cyrus's Instagram post offering some looks behind the scenes as Davidson "begrudgingly" kept his promise to show up for rehearsals:

Now here's a look back at the aforementioned teaser for NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, kicking off this Friday, December 31, at 10:30 pm ET, from Miami, Florida, and running through 12:30 am ET (and also set to live-stream on Peacock, which is where we'll probably going to end up checking it out because we always assume that streaming will pick up the kind of stuff a broadcast network would never let on the air).

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, in a statement when Cyrus and Davidson were first announced as hosts at the end of November. Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is executive produced by Michaels, Cyrus, and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' and Tish Cyrus's production company, and is directed by Joe DeMaio.