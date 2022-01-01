Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus & Please Don't Destroy Own NBC's NYE 2021

After sweating out the last few days wondering if COVID-19 would impact the festivities, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live's own Pete Davidson teamed up to pull off a fun & impressive New Year's Eve countdown with an equal amount of blazing musical performances with comedic moments that actually (perish the thought) were actually funny. Add into the mix some great mic moments from Davidson & Cyrus and the pleasant surprise that was Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy), and what we got was an NYE special actually worth counting down with. Now here's a look at some of the funnier highlights…

First up, Marshall, Higgins & Herlihy have some notes about Davidson's performance that they're looking forward to sharing. Of course, there is that matter of Davidson not really caring about what the trio has to say. Of course, that doesn't really seem to matter to Marshall, Higgins & Herlihy:

In the following segment, Davidson brainstorms his 2022 New Year's Resolutions with some serious musical support from Cyrus. Our biggest takeaway? Steve Buscemi is not to be messed with. Pay the man…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pete Davidson Shares His 2022 Resolutions | Miley's New Year's Eve on NBC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ijXvx12cgU)

Meanwhile, Cyrus and Davidson had a huge confession to make to one another. Yup, in real life? They're actually "normies" who would prefer book clubs over dance clubs:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miley and Pete Aren't So Wild | Miley's New Year's Eve on NBC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECRJ9g05Mj8)

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, in a statement when Cyrus and Davidson were first announced as hosts at the end of November. Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson was executive produced by Michaels, Cyrus, and Lindsay Shookus. It was produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski. It was also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' & Tish Cyrus's production company, and was directed by Joe DeMaio.