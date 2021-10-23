Peter Scolari: Industry Mourns Loss of Bosom Buddies, Newhart Actor

Prolific television actor Peter Scolari, whose career spanned six decades, passed at the age of 66 following a two-year battle with cancer. Making his debut in the 1978 anthology feature Take Off, Scolari became a TV with roles on Angie, Goodtime Girls, and the TV movie The Further Adventures of Wally Brown before hitting his big break on the cross-dressing, hidden identity sitcom Bosom Buddies co-starring opposite Tom Hanks and since becoming lifelong friends. Following the two-season run, the actor made numerous guest and recurring appearances on several shows and TV movies before landing his next major role as Michael Harris on Newhart for 142 of its 184 episodes (though most fans can't remember a time when he wasn't on the show, that's how well-embraced Scolari's performance was.

While mostly continuing his presence on TV on live-action and voiceover roles, Scolari managed to do the rare film including reuniting with Hanks on his 1996 film That Thing You Do! as Troy Chesterfield. Some of his most notable recent TV work included starring the TV adaptation of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids as Wayne Szalinski, originally played by Rick Moranis in the films. He also played Commissioner Loeb in the Batman prequel series Gotham. The actor won an Emmy for his recurring role as Ted Horvath in the HBO series Girls. His final roles were in the AppleTV+ Miniseries Lisey's Story as Dave Debusher and the Paramount+ series Evil as Bishop Thomas Marx in both seasons.

Tributes poured in for Scolari including Evil co-creator Robert King, and co-stars Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, and Mike Colter. "I know I can speak for everyone on the set of Evil when I say Peter will be sorely missed," Colter wrote. "He was a fantastic storyteller and a consummate professional. Our set won't be the same without him. Peter, we thank you for the lessons and the laughs."

To watch Peter Scolari's dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go. He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he'd massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss. pic.twitter.com/7AaERU2Rup — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

It always felt like Peter Scolari found new ways to wear the priest wardrobe for comic effect. He knew his role was essentially funny, even though he often played straight man to something absurd said by another character. But he knew the laugh was in the reaction not the action. pic.twitter.com/8nraMMotyp — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set. This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really. pic.twitter.com/aKsW9uG5no — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

My dear Peter. I'm devastated. Our set will never be the same without you. I will miss your stories, your laugh, your impressions, and your dance. We lost an artist, a gentleman, a comedian, and our #Evil family lost a friend today. Keep dancing my friend. I will miss you. #RIP pic.twitter.com/UU6CfCaO79 — aasif mandvi (@aasif) October 22, 2021

Scolari's co-stars on Newhart in Bob Newhart, Julia Duffy, and William Sanderson also posted their own tributes.

I knew that Peter was sick, but his death comes as a great shock. We were friends for over 40 years. Julia and Peter were an essential part of the success of "Newhart." He was a fantastic person & a joy to work with. He will be sorely missed, his passing at 66 is way too early. pic.twitter.com/qGu5wMQKfr — Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) October 22, 2021

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVWHVvuFDlQ/

Other tributes includeGirls creator and star Lena Dunham, actors Mark Hamill, Jane Lynch, Harvey Fierstein, Michael McKean, and more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVV1PRHv-7Z/

What a wonderful actor he was! So sad to hear of the loss of the versatile Peter Scolari. I never had the chance to work with him, but I'm grateful for a lifetime of his brilliant performances. #GoneTooSoon 💔 pic.twitter.com/YSia6KO5a9 — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 22, 2021

Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter.https://t.co/1TPjakwLT3 — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 22, 2021