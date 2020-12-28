Tom Hanks Thinks Marvel Studios Can Save The Movie Theaters

Tom Hanks is no stranger to starring in Hollywood blockbusters. In a world of IP and cinematic universes, fewer stars can point and say, "I don't have to be in those" to make money. He HAS been in some high-profile films, but he did it on his own star power for the majority of his career. Sadly, that is not going to be enough to help the theatrical experience. Even as Wonder Woman 84 injects a touch of life into the box office, it is still a long road to haul for a business that has been turned upside down more than most during the pandemic. One thing that Hanks thinks could help save theaters, though, according to a new interview over at Collider? Marvel Studios and the MCU.

Tom Hanks Is Not Wrong About The MCU

"A sea change was due, anyway… It was coming. Will movie theaters still exist? Absolutely, they will," the Forrest Gump star told the website. "In some ways, I think the exhibitors — once they're up and open — are going to have the freedom of choice of what movies they're going to play… Big event motion pictures are going to rule the day at the cinemas. News of the World might be the last adult movie about people saying interesting things that's going to play on a big screen somewhere, because after this, in order to guarantee that people show up again, we're going to have the Marvel Universe and all sorts of franchises."

He makes some good points there, but once that view at home genie has been let out of the bottle, it will be hard to put it back in. Only time will tell right now, but if Tom Hanks believes something, I will believe it.